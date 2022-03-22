Future is bright for revitalised Barca: Xavi

MADRID • Barcelona are back, coach Xavi Hernandez said after his side's 4-0 thrashing of rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

His side gave a footballing masterclass in a match they dominated from the start and which they arguably deserved to win by more than four goals.

Said Xavi: "It's a night to enjoy. Barca are back. Today we showed that we can fight against a great Real Madrid team that are on a roll and in their stadium. It is a great achievement to encourage us for the future of our project."

A former Barca star on the pitch, Xavi is the first person to win by four or more goals at Real both as a coach and a player, having been in the Barca team who won 6-2 at the Bernabeu in 2009.

Barca were without a victory against Real in three years, a devastating record that spoke volumes about the club's recent struggles.

Lionel Messi left in the summer and they were ninth in the table when Ronald Koeman was fired as coach last October.

"It was important to put an end to that losing streak, to that negative mentality and feeling that the club was going through. It's a big boost in morale," Xavi, 42, said.

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice either side of half-time, with further goals by defender Ronald Araujo and ex-Manchester City forward Ferran Torres ensuring the away side were 4-0 up and cruising six minutes after the interval.

Real are nine points clear of second-place Sevilla at the top of La Liga and recently dumped Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League after coming back from two goals down to win 3-2 on aggregate.

But coach Carlo Ancelotti said they were "unrecognisable" against their bitter rivals. He added: "Everything went wrong, we have to forget that and move forward, we have a big lead. I, the coach, am at fault."

Barca are third on 54 points, 12 adrift of Real with a game in hand.

