'Fuming' Spurs must not dwell on loss: Winks

LONDON • Harry Winks has admitted that the deflating 3-1 home defeat by Wolves on Saturday, which stalled Tottenham's Premier League title challenge as soon as it got started, left the Spurs dressing room "fuming".

But the midfielder urged his teammates "not to get carried away with a defeat" before their visit to a rejuvenated Cardiff today.

The Bluebirds are in decent form, having garnered four points from their last two league games, including an impressive win at Leicester over the weekend, and Winks knows more frustration will await should Spurs slip up again.

He said: "What people say on social media, that is their own opinion, but inside the club, we know how far we can go. We have belief.

"To be considered title contenders and to be sitting disappointed that we aren't closer to the top than we'd expect, it just shows us how well we are doing."

But despite Spurs' best first half to a league season, it remains hard to avoid the view that their bid for success on four fronts could once again leave them empty-handed.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino cited mental fatigue, post-World Cup, as a possible reason for the lethargic second-half display against Wolves. His team had nine players in the semi-finals of the tournament in Russia, more than any other club.

The delay to the opening of their new stadium has also meant Wembley remains their temporary home, while this month's two-legged League Cup semi-final with Chelsea will be followed by their last-16 Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund next month.

This Friday sees Spurs start their FA Cup campaign with a visit to fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers, a further addition to an already-congested holiday fixture schedule.

The counter to all that is that a club with ambitions of challenging for major trophies must expect to face those kinds of demands.

And that is where criticism of their failure to bring in new players in the summer resurfaces - although there could be reinforcements with the January transfer window under way.

Squad depth is so often the key to success and while Spurs' success in keeping the current group of players together was admirable, right now, it appears as though fresh additions would be welcome.

That is particularly so given Son Heung-min, arguably Pochettino's form player, will join up with South Korea at the Asian Cup this month.

However, captain Hugo Lloris still feels that all the ingredients are in place this season for Spurs to win their first piece of silverware since the 2008 League Cup.

Insisting they are "reducing the gap with the best", the France goalkeeper said: "This (trophies) is what we work for. We are in the most competitive country, so we keep working with the same mentality and do our best."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CARDIFF V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am