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Fulham’s Alvaro Arbeloa fined over comments implying bias after Manchester United draw

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Fulham’s Spanish manager Alvaro Arbeloa (left) and Manchester United’s English boss Michael Carrick looking on during the 1-1 English Premier League draw at Craven Cottage in London on Sept 20.

Fulham’s Spanish manager Alvaro Arbeloa (left) and Manchester United's English boss Michael Carrick looking on during the 1-1 English Premier League draw at Craven Cottage in London on Sept 20.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa was fined £25,000 and warned after saying officials would not let Manchester United lose in the 1-1 draw.
  • The FA said his post-match comments implied bias and questioned a match official’s integrity. Arbeloa admitted the charge.
  • Arbeloa, who joined Fulham in July, is still without a league win. Fulham are bottom of the English Premier League with two points from six matches.

AI generated

Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa has been fined £25,000 (S$42,500) and given a warning on Oct 14 for comments he made after his side’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United in September, when he suggested officials would not allow United to lose.

United rescued a point at Craven Cottage on Sept 20, with Matheus Cunha’s deflected equaliser arriving in the 89th minute of the English Premier League fixture.

Speaking after the match, Arbeloa said: “I knew after the game against Manchester City that they don’t let Manchester United lose here.”

The former Real Madrid coach was referring to one of United’s previous league matches, when Erling Haaland scored the winner in 10-man City’s 1-0 victory at Old Trafford. The strike was initially disallowed for offside before being awarded following a lengthy and contentious video assistant referee review.

“It was alleged that the Fulham head coach acted in an improper manner by making comments in a post-match interview that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official,” the Football Association (FA) said in a statement.

The FA added that Arbeloa admitted the charge.

The 43-year-old Spaniard, who took charge of Fulham in July, is still searching for his first league win with the London club, who sit bottom of the standings with two points from six matches. REUTERS

More on this topic
Cunha leveller turns down noise around Man United but Carrick has plenty to ponder
Arbeloa urges patience as Fulham's rocky start continues
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.