Fulham win 1-0 to deny Luton first Premier League point

LONDON - Fulham denied Luton Town their first point in the Premier League on Saturday when Carlos Vinicius came off the bench and scored a second-half winner in a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage.

Fulham dominated possession in the first half but the home side had little to show for it. It was Luton who came closest to opening the scoring when Jacob Brown saw his header come off the post while fellow striker Carlton Morris volleyed just wide.

With the home fans growing frustrated, Fulham boss Marco Silva threw on Vinicius just after the hour mark and the Brazilian forward made an instant impact when he pounced on a spill from goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski for a tap-in.

Luton captain Tom Lockyer found space for a free header in the final minute of injury time but failed to find the target as Fulham sealed the three points to move up to ninth in the standings. Luton are now bottom of the league. REUTERS