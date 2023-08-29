Fulham sign Belgium defender Castagne from Leicester

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - Fulham have signed Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester City on a four-year deal with an option for another 12 months, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old right-back, who has 33 caps, has reportedly moved from the Championship club for around 15 million pounds ($18.90 million) and will wear the number 21 shirt.

Castagne started his career at Belgian Pro League side Genk before moving to Serie A side Atalanta in 2017. He joined Leicester in 2020 and helped them win the FA Cup in 2021.

"It's been a long transfer window, but finally I'm here, and I'm happy to be here," Castagne, who scored five goals with eight assists in 112 games at Leicester, said in a statement.

"It's a big relief. I've talked to the manager (Marco Silva) and I just can't wait to start training and playing."

Fulham host Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup second round on Tuesday before a league trip to Manchester City on Saturday. REUTERS

