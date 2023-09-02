Fueled by Darwin Nunez's breakout, Liverpool turn to Aston Villa

LONDON – Liverpool will attempt to continue their strong start to the new English Premier League campaign on Sunday when they host an Aston Villa side who are also trending upward in the early days.

The Reds, who have seven points from three games, pulled off arguably their best result yet last weekend, a 2-1 victory with 10 men over Newcastle United.

Darwin Nunez turned the match in Liverpool’s favour with a brilliant 13-minute cameo, leveling affairs in the 81st minute before scoring the winner on a similar break down the right in second-half stoppage time.

After scoring only nine times in 29 appearances in his first season at Anfield, the Uruguayan striker has been relegated to a bench role so far this campaign.

But his quickfire brace against the Magpies showed that it is possible he could still become the devastating threat Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp envisioned after signing him from Benfica.

“Massive, massive, that’s clear,” Klopp said of his impact. “That’s what he wants, what we want. It’s exactly how it should have been – being a massive threat.”

On the clash against Unai Emery’s Villa, he added: “Aston Villa is a machine – counter-attack, good and organised, everyone committed 100 per cent, when they defend deep they defend with their all and from there they go.

“We have to play a top game to get something and we need Anfield as well, so that’s what we have to make sure.”

Liverpool will be without captain and center-back Virgil van Dijk, who will serve a one-game suspension after he was sent off in the 28th minute in the Newcastle clash for the denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Meanwhile, Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who helped Argentina win the World Cup, is questionable heading into Sunday’s game after missing their first three league fixtures with a calf injury.

There is a sense his impending return could give the team – who have bounced back with two league wins over Burnley and Everton following an opening-day thrashing by Newcastle – a major boost.

Emery, like Klopp, has also urged his men to play to their best on Sunday, with or without their star goalkeeper.

“We have to be very, very competitive. We have to face them trying to be close to them, individually, collectively and tactically,” he said. “It’s going to be very difficult. It’s a very big challenge on Sunday.”

Liverpool have dominated the series of late, winning five in a row in all competitions before settling for a 1-1 draw in their last meeting at Anfield in May.

It has been nearly nine full years since Villa’s last away win in the series, a 1-0 league triumph on Sept 13, 2014. REUTERS