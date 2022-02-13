'frustrating' for all at United

MANCHESTER • Manchester United defender Luke Shaw warned there is "no way" the Red Devils will reach the Champions League next season if they continue to throw away leads after a 1-1 draw with Southampton yesterday.

For the third consecutive game, United let a 1-0 half-time lead slip, as Che Adams' strike early in the second period earned the Saints a deserved point.

Jadon Sancho's first Premier League goal at home rewarded a bright start from Ralf Rangnick's men.

But the Red Devils again failed to build on their advantage and were punished when Adams slotted in off the inside of the post two minutes into the second half.

A point edges United level on points with fourth-placed West Ham. But Arsenal are just a point behind with two games in hand, while Tottenham Hotspur have played three fewer games and are four points back.

"We started really well the first 20 minutes, got the goal and it just happened again. We know it's not good enough and it needs to change quickly," said Shaw.

"We want to get in the Champions League and it's not good enough. There's no way we will get in the Champions League if we keep dropping points."

His manager Rangnick added: "It was very similar to previous games unfortunately... We are conceding fewer goals than before but it doesn't help when you don't score more than one...

"Then after two minutes (of the second half) exactly what happened at Burnley happened again, we conceded early in second half after being in possession.

"It is very frustrating for me and the players. It is a major problem, along with our goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo was recalled after being dropped to the bench for a disappointing 1-1 draw at bottom-of-the-table Burnley on Tuesday. That followed an FA Cup exit to Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties.