Frustrated Mauricio Pochettino warns returning stars Chelsea are ‘not a charity’

LONDON – Mauricio Pochettino has warned his Chelsea players that English Premier League football is “not a charity” and they cannot expect to come straight back into the team after injury.

The Blues have been hit hard by multiple absences this season and are languishing in mid-table in the standings ahead of their match at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Dec 24.

Belgium international Romeo Lavia, who joined from Southampton in August in a £58 million (S$97.5 million) deal, is yet to make his debut for the club while France forward Christopher Nkunku made his bow as a substitute in the midweek League Cup win over Newcastle United following knee surgery.

Pochettino confirmed that Lavia could be included in the squad at Molineux but added that Nkunku, who scored in the penalty shoot-out victory against Eddie Howe’s Magpies, was still short of full fitness.

“All players after a big period out, they are desperate to be involved,” the Chelsea manager said. “They can be involved, but at which level? It’s easy to say ‘I want to play’ but we are competing, and it’s serious, the competition.

“After six months, like Nkunku and Lavia, they need to understand that to be involved they need to train really, really hard every day. They need to make an impact every time they go on the pitch. We’re not playing pre-season games.

“The player needs to understand that it’s not a charity thing, we’re not playing for a joke. We need to win. Sometimes it’s difficult for people to understand the environment of the players.”

The Argentinian also explained that if Nkunku did not play against Sheffield United last week, when he was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win, it was “not because we didn’t believe in him or Lavia”.

“It’s because there are players that have been fit and training for six months who are more ready to make an impact than these guys,” he added.

“It’s about the moment, today. Who is ready to compete and provide the things we expect?

“It annoys me sometimes when people around the player complain. Come on. The important thing is to get the right balance in this business.”

While Lavia and Nkunku are fighting to get themselves fit, Pochettino confirmed that captain Reece James would be out for “several weeks”, likely stretching to months, after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez will also miss the clash against Wolves after suffering a hernia issue.

Chelsea are seeking to end a three-match away game losing streak when they take on Gary O’Neil’s side.

The Blues have the opportunity to end December on a high note by beating Wolves, Crystal Palace and Luton Town over the next seven days – which are all winnable games.

“It is going to be massive for us in terms of the points we can win from these games, but for now I only think about Wolves,” Pochettino added. AFP, REUTERS