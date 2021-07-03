From 'The Hated One' to England's Lionheart

LONDON • England have Raheem Sterling to thank for their trip to Rome today for their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine, and they are now favourites to go on and reach a European Championship final for the first time.

The Manchester City forward is already playing in his fourth major tournament but his talent, until now, had not been fully appreciated by the England support.

A precocious young player when England crashed out at the group stage of the 2014 World Cup, he was one of the fall guys two years later as Roy Hodgson's side exited Euro 2016 in embarrassing fashion against Iceland.

On social media, Sterling branded himself "The Hated One" during that tournament and he had to deal with negative stories in the press about his perceived lavish lifestyle and other issues.

He did not forget that treatment. In 2018, months after helping England reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, he was racially abused while playing for City.

He took to Instagram to challenge media organisations for their portrayal of young black players, claiming it was fuelling "racism and aggressive behaviour".

At just 26, he is now a senior figure in a youthful England squad and represents a fearlessness and social conscience that have made Gareth Southgate's side respected on and off the field.

England's players have continued to take the knee before each match at Euro 2020 to highlight the fight against racial injustice.

Sterling is used to harnessing criticism as a motivation to prove his doubters wrong. Before Euro 2020 began, there were calls for him to be dropped after a poor end to his season at City, where he had been usurped by England teammate Phil Foden in the pecking order.

But Foden was one of many attacking players left watching on from the bench as Sterling opened the scoring against Germany in the last 16 on Tuesday for his third goal in four games at the tournament. He had also scored three of the four England goals so far.

"Please keep asking the questions because if we cannot motivate him, everyone else will certainly be able to," Southgate said after the 2-0 victory over Germany. "He's a fighter. He has got an incredible resilience and hunger. He has developed over the last couple of years this real hunger to score.

"His drive is fantastic. We know the journey he has been on with England and I'm so happy for him."

After scoring just twice in his first 45 England games, Sterling has 15 in his past 20 games.

DRIVING FORCE He is a fighter. He has got an incredible resilience and hunger. He has developed over the last couple of years this real hunger to score. His drive is fantastic. We know the journey he has been on with England and I'm so happy for him. GARETH SOUTHGATE, England manager, praising Raheem Sterling.

Born in Jamaica, he moved to England as a five-year-old and grew up in the shadow of the new Wembley Stadium as it was constructed. See off Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico today and England will be back in Sterling's backyard next week for a semi-final against Denmark or the Czech Republic.

Sterling has never been hailed as English football's golden boy, but his long road to success at a major tournament is symbolic of England's 55-year wait to win one.

If he does lead the Three Lions to a first-ever European Championship win come July 11, he will have forever silenced his critics.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE