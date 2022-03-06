From rags to riches, blues boss a target

Abramovich was one of the businessmen working in the shadows following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, seizing control of lucrative assets once held by the state, at bargain prices.

He had made money early on with a firm making rubber toys, after growing up an orphan from a Jewish family.

But it was a controlling investment in oil company Sibneft that provided the vehicle for his rise.

In September 2005, two years after his buyout of Chelsea, he received a massive cash boost with the US$13 billion sale of Sibneft to state energy provider Gazprom, enabling Mr Putin to regain control of strategic assets.

Abramovich went on to parlay a big part of that wealth into significant stakes in steel giant Evraz and mining company Norilsk Nickel, further increasing his net worth to US$13.6 billion, according to the latest data from Forbes magazine.

Unlike other oligarchs who have tried and failed to take on Mr Putin, like his old business partner Boris Berezovsky, who died in unexplained circumstances in 2013, Abramovich has kept a low political and personal profile.

In 2019, the Home Office identified him as a person of interest due to "public association with corrupt activity and practices", and he has also been accused of bribery and using a slush fund in the past, but none of those claims went to court.

His loyalty to strongman Putin was rewarded with the governorship of the vast, far-east Chukotka region from 2000 to 2008 and their ties are still said to be close.

The metals magnate's buyout of Chelsea for a reported £140 million and investment of over £1.5 billion made the Blues the most successful English club this century.

While ruthless - they have had 14 managers in 19 years - they won their 21st trophy under him just last month and he was present in Abu Dhabi to see his team win the Club World Cup for the first time.

As "the man who made it all possible" by breaking the then traditional stranglehold of Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool, English football's three most storied clubs, Abramovich's standing and affection among the Blues faithful is beyond doubt.

Thursday's announcement of his shock decision to sell - the European and world champions have been valued at £3 billion - has since been met with universal praise of his ownership, from club icons John Terry and Frank Lampard, to pundits like Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

But in actuality, the impending sale of his most high-profile asset had been coming over the last few years, as much as Abramovich said it "pained him to part with the club in this manner".

Mr Putin's 2014 annexation of Crimea was the start of greater scrutiny and Abramovich's British Tier 1 investor visa expired in 2018, in the fraught aftermath of a nerve-agent attack in Salisbury blamed on Russian agents.

The Home Office then decided to review and restrict the right of more than 700 wealthy Russians, including Abramovich, to live in Britain, and he has barely been seen at Stamford Bridge since owing to the same visa issues.

Many of Mr Putin's allies had been allowed to make Britain their home in return for investing as little as £1 million - something that had been long criticised by human rights and anti-corruption groups.

Such was the influx of money that London was mockingly given the sobriquet "Londongrad" because of all the Russian cash swilling around its housing market.

Yet relations between both countries have been in the deep freeze since the Salisbury attack and following the Ukraine invasion, are now at its lowest in decades.

Abramovich, by association, has been caught in the fallout.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS