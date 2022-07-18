From National Stadium to Allianz Arena

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Players from Lion City Sailors 2 celebrating after a 1-0 win over ActiveSG Football Academy (AFA) Development Centre in the final of the FC Bayern Youth Cup Singapore at the National Stadium yesterday. The youth competition, which featured 23 teams from the FAS centres of excellence, school football academies and AFA, was held in a seven-a-side format. Nearly 1,500 spectators comprising families and friends of the young players came to watch the two-day event. Fifteen boys from these teams have been picked for centralised training. They will be vying for the 10 spots in the Singapore squad for October's Bayern Youth Cup world finals at the Allianz Arena. At left is AFA principal Aleksandar Duric.

