From Narey to Neymar: Brazil and Scotland meet again at World Cup

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Neymar is loving it during a training session as he prepares to make his World Cup 2026 debut. The Brazilian superstar forward has been out with a calf injury but he could feature against Scotland.

MIAMI – From David Narey’s toepoke to the opening game of France 98, World Cup clashes between Brazil and Scotland became a staple at the tournament towards the end of the last century and the teams renew acquaintances in a decisive final group game on Wednesday.

The Group C encounter in Miami will be the fifth meeting of the nations on the biggest stage, making it one of the most played fixtures in tournament history.

Not the most played outright, because Brazil have faced Sweden seven times including in the 1958 final and in the 1994 semi-final. There have also been seven meetings of Argentina and Germany or West Germany, three of which have come in finals.

But the Selecao and the Scots faced off four times at World Cups between 1974 and 1998, all in the group stage – after all, Scotland have never gone beyond the first round.

Narey’s strike in Seville in 1982 remains an iconic World Cup moment, but it did not really have the desired effect as it simply stirred the Brazil of Socrates and Zico to life – they came back to win 4-1.

In 1974 in West Germany, Kenny Dalglish’s Scotland held the Brazil of Jairzinho and Rivellino to a goalless draw, and were ultimately eliminated on goal difference.

A late Mueller goal gave the Brazilians a 1-0 victory in Turin at Italia 90, and in 1998 Scotland prevented Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Bebeto from scoring only for Tom Boyd’s own goal to decide the contest 2-1 in favour of the World Cup holders.

So can Scotland upset the odds and finally beat the Brazilians at the World Cup?

“Brazil have got an amazing history and we obviously want to disrupt that on Wednesday,” said defender Jack Hendry.

Scotland are hoping to make history by qualifying for the knockout phase for the first time, after starting their campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti in Boston.

That was followed by a 1-0 defeat against Morocco, but a draw here will almost certainly take them through as one of the eight best third-placed sides.

“If there’s a nation to play to get to the next round, we want to do it against these type of teams, so it’s going to be a great spectacle,” added Hendry.

However, the fixture perhaps doesn’t have quite the same aura for Brazil.

They are just focused on getting the job done and advancing to the next round in the best possible position in the group – a win will be required to make sure of that, as they and Morocco both have four points so far.

The Moroccans take on already-eliminated Haiti in the other match.

Brazil are without Barcelona forward Raphinha due to injury but this could be the occasion for Neymar to finally make his return for the Selecao.

The 34-year-old, his country’s all-time record scorer, was called up by coach Carlo Ancelotti despite not having appeared for Brazil since October 2023 due to injury.

He then, almost inevitably, suffered another injury to his right calf which has kept him out of the team’s two games, but he is now ready to play.

Teammate Gabriel Martinelli said Neymar looked ready.

“He’s performing at a very high level and you could see the intensity in today’s training session. You could see how keen he is to be with us, and his quality is unquestionable,” Martinelli said on Monday.

“Whether he’ll play or not is a question for the manager, but I think he’s in great shape.” AFP, REUTERS