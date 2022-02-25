From hunters to being hunted

After hunting down Albirex Niigata last season to win their maiden Singapore Premier League (SPL) title, the country's wealthiest football club Lion City Sailors know there is a bounty on their heads this year.

They are the first local champions since 2014, and now everyone wants to beat them, especially runners-up Albirex.

The Japanese have reacted by re-installing Kazuaki Yoshinaga as head coach. He guided them to league titles in 2017 and 2018 and also won the Coach of the Year award on both occasions. The White Swans have further strengthened their squad with the addition of a former Japan international, Tadanari Lee.

Sailors skipper Hariss Harun, who also captains the Singapore national team, understands the pressure involved in retaining a league title. He was part of the Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) side who became Malaysian Super League champions for the first time in 2014. The club have won the championship every year since.

Hariss, 31, who is expected to play in central defence this term, said: "What I learnt at JDT is that winning your first title is difficult but defending it is way tougher. When you're winning things, it's normal that people will want it to crumble. That happens everywhere. We have to embrace this pressure and show our quality on the pitch.

"Yes, we are defending champions but that is what we did last year. We can't look back on that now because this year is going to be much, much tougher. We must be ready."

Sailors head coach Kim Do-hoon, who replaced Australian Aurelio Vidmar midway through the campaign last June, echoed Hariss' sentiments.

The South Korean, 51, said: "Every game we play will be challenging. Every match, the opponents will put in their very best effort to beat us, and so will we."

His team have proven to be resilient though. Kim is undefeated in his 11 games in charge, with seven wins and four draws. The Sailors have not conceded more than a goal in any of these matches.

The Sailors, who begin their title defence against Hougang United on Sunday, spent the pre-season working on faster transitions during games, and improving their fitness levels.

This will be vital given the packed calendar. The Sailors, who beat Albirex last Saturday to lift the Community Shield, are competing on three fronts - the SPL, Singapore Cup and Asian Champions League (ACL), which sees them heading to Thailand from April 15-May 1 for the group-stage matches.

They are in Group F, alongside Chinese champions Shandong Taishan, Japanese Emperor's Cup holders Urawa Red Diamonds and either South Korea's Daegu FC or Thai powerhouses Buriram United. The Singapore Cup, cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic, starts on Oct 25.