From face of failure to successful leader

LONDON • When England were digesting their shock Euro 2016 exit to Iceland in the last 16, few would have then pointed to Gareth Southgate as the manager most likely to lead the team's resurgence.

The former Aston Villa defender was the face of English failure for his penalty shoot-out miss against Germany at Euro 96, while his coaching career did not promise much after relegation with Middlesbrough and a poor run with England's Under-21 side.

Indeed, he got the top job by accident, stepping into the role on a temporary basis when Sam Allardyce was sacked by the Football Association after a newspaper sting.

His eventual appointment was greeted with little enthusiasm by the English press, but the transformation from a figure of ridicule to unlikely leader has been remarkable: the Three Lions reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and are now into their first European Championship final today.

The showdown versus Italy is the nation's most anticipated since winning in the 1966 World Cup final, their only major trophy.

Southgate has captured the English public's hearts but he has also been his own man, sticking with a double midfield pivot of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, while being unmoved by public clamour to start Jack Grealish more often.

The 50-year-old has also proved adept at being a national figurehead and has encouraged his players to take a stand against racial abuse by taking a knee before matches, even after criticism by some in the British government.

"I have never believed that we should just stick to football," Southgate told The Players Tribune.

"Our players are role models. And, beyond the confines of the pitch, we must recognise the impact they can have on society.

"We must give them the confidence to stand up for their teammates and the things that matter to them as people."

DEFENCE IS KEY (Southgate) has made his team believe in his plan, which is: nobody will score against us easily or quickly. PHILIPP LAHM, former Germany captain, on England manager Gareth Southgate.

That man-management has imbued the squad with confidence. Unlike past England teams at major tournaments, several of Southgate's key men do not play for the country's biggest clubs, but are in on merit and supporters can identify with that.

"Southgate has managed to convey to his highly paid stars that they are not only playing football. He lets them take on social responsibility. That creates an identity," former Germany captain Philipp Lahm wrote in The Guardian.

"Second, he has made his team believe in his plan, which is: nobody will score against us easily or quickly."

Southgate has also used unconventional ways, taking his players on a team-building exercise with the Royal Marines and incorporating contact sport kabaddi into training sessions.

"We can try different things that work. If you keep always doing what you've always done, you get the same results," he said.

The style of play Southgate has developed might not be the swashbuckling style some fans crave, but it has been highly effective.

The only goal England have conceded in six games was Mikkel Damsgaard's free kick in the semi-final win over Denmark - a European Championship record - and his counterparts are taking notes.

England rugby coach Eddie Jones is a fan of his methods on player recovery, calling him "a humble, curious, very well-educated coach".

"They keep showing that penalty choke of Gareth and now they've got other shots of him, which is fantastic," he said.

