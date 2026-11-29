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Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong (jumping) returned at right-back for his first Premier League start since August but it was his error that gave Everton a goal.

LIVERPOOL – Jeremie Frimpong’s own goal cost Liverpool the chance to go second in the Premier League as Everton salvaged a 1-1 draw from the Merseyside derby on Nov 29.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s sweet strike fired Liverpool into an early lead, but Frimpong’s error stalled his side’s momentum in the title race.

A point leaves Andoni Iraola’s men in fourth, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners can extend that advantage to nine with victory over Manchester City later on Nov 29 (early on Nov 30, Singapore time).

Everton edged a point ahead of Chelsea.

The Toffees were aiming to make amends for a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford on Nov 23 but a bright start was quickly forgotten when Liverpool took the lead after just five minutes.

Florian Wirtz’s best form since his £100 million (S$169 million) move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025 has been a major factor behind Liverpool’s surge in recent weeks.

The Germany international took his tally of goals and assists to nine in his past six games for club and country as, from his pass, Szoboszlai arrowed a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

The return of Frimpong at right-back for his first Premier League start since August was Liverpool’s only change from the side that thrashed Manchester United 4-0 on Nov 22.

Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo has brought more stability to the Reds’ defence after a shaky start to Iraola’s time in charge and was missed, most notably for Everton’s equaliser.

Frimpong gifted Everton a route back into the game when he shanked Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s free kick into his own net under pressure from Jake O’Brien.

Liverpool responded to end the first half in the ascendency but were made to rue not taking their chances.

Wirtz fired too close to Jordan Pickford after a lightning Liverpool counter-attack, with Everton furious a foul had not gone their way in the build-up.

Frimpong should have had his moment of redemption moments later with a teasing cross that the in-form Alexander Isak somehow stabbed wide from point-blank range.

Liverpool’s four wins in their previous five league games saw them emerge as potentially Arsenal’s biggest threat to retaining the title. But a lacklustre second-half showing illustrated a side still in transition just months into Iraola’s reign.

The visitors still had the better chances to take all three points.

Virgil van Dijk headed over with a similar chance to the one he netted to win this fixture last season.

Isak then fluffed his lines once more after patient play from Wirtz teed up the Swedish striker five minutes from time as Everton held out for a point. AFP