Fresh start for Chelsea to end Everton hoodoo

LONDON • Two players are headed for the exit door after Chelsea put a troubled pre-season behind them to start their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday via Jorginho's penalty.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed Marcos Alonso, who was not part of the travelling squad, wants to leave and is reportedly on the verge of finalising his move to Barcelona.

Others on the go include Timo Werner, who was also not part of the team on Saturday, and talks are ongoing with a return loan move to his former club RB Leipzig.

The visitors had 13 corners in the first half but looked set to be frustrated as the interval approached, only for Jorginho to convert from the spot after a foul in the box on Ben Chilwell.

A brilliant save from Edouard Mendy early in the second half to deny Abdoulaye Doucoure preserved Chelsea's advantage, and that was as good as it got for a disappointing Everton, who survived relegation only by the skin of their teeth last term.

Raheem Sterling could have marked an impressive Blues debut with a late second but saw his shot deflected just wide.

It mattered little as Chelsea, following a close season of upheaval after the sale of the club to an investment group led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, saw out the three points with ease.

"A win is a win, that is what we play for," said Tuchel, who also handed out debuts to Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella as his side ended a run of four consecutive defeats at Goodison Park.

"It is important to build confidence and belief now. We are open to improvement and criticism, but there are good things to take away. We got three points, we got a clean sheet. From here we go."

On Spaniard Alonso, who has been at Chelsea for six years, Tuchel said: "He asked to leave and we agreed to his wish."

Everton's pre-season preparations were rocked last week by a long-term injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and they suffered two further blows against Chelsea.

"When it rains, it pours," said manager Frank Lampard. "Ben Godfrey's injury feels like it is a small fracture of his leg. We are assessing that.

"He will be out for a while, (Yerry) Mina is an ankle injury and could be out for a while."

