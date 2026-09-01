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French winger Diaby rejoins Leverkusen from Al-Ittihad

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Soccer Football - King's Cup of Champions - Round of 16 - Al Nassr v Al Ittihad - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - October 28, 2025 Al Ittihad's Moussa Diaby celebrates after the match REUTERS/Stringer

Soccer Football - King's Cup of Champions - Round of 16 - Al Nassr v Al Ittihad - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - October 28, 2025 Al Ittihad's Moussa Diaby celebrates after the match REUTERS/Stringer

Sept 1 - French winger Moussa Diaby has returned to Bayer Leverkusen from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

• The 27-year-old winger has signed a contract until 2031 after a two-year spell with Al-Ittihad, where he won the domestic double in 2025.

• Diaby, who has won 11 caps for France, joined Leverkusen in 2019 from Paris St Germain and scored 49 goals in 172 appearances in all competitions.

• He left the German club to join Aston Villa in 2023 and scored six goals in 38 Premier League appearances.

• "When the enquiry came in and the move became possible, I didn’t hesitate for a second. The club has grown even bigger in the meantime – competing for titles with Bayer 04 is a wonderful prospect, a huge goal of mine," Diaby said in a statement. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.