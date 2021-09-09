French regain their groove

LYON • France coach Didier Deschamps believes his side have got their mojo back after Antoine Griezmann's double clinched a 2-0 victory over Finland in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, ending a run of five games without a win for the World Cup holders.

The 30-year-old Atletico Madrid striker's brace took him level with Michel Platini on 41 goals for his country - 10 behind all-time leader Thierry Henry and five short of Olivier Giroud's total.

"I am very happy with my performance and immensely proud to have equalled Michel Platini," Griezmann told TF1. "This evening, we were strong as we really needed this win after five draws, and we managed it in a nice manner."

Victory will go some way to putting to bed the lingering memories of France's traumatic loss on penalties to Switzerland in the last 16 at this summer's Euro 2020.

The three points saw Deschamps' men extend their lead at the top of Group D to seven points over the Finns (five), who have two games in hand, and Ukraine.

"We did not do everything well but we have rediscovered our confidence," said the 52-year-old.

"We had more confidence, it was more like us. We have never stayed for such a long period without a win, it can happen.

"So it's a very important result for us. This puts our fate in our hands and we must finish the job in November."

His team will host Kazakhstan on Nov 13, before travelling to Finland three days later.

France were roared on by 57,000 passionate spectators in Lyon where Griezmann - who ended an unhappy spell at Barcelona with a loan move back to Atletico in the transfer window - combined well with Karim Benzema as their side overcame a disjointed start.

The veteran's delightful back-heel released Griezmann inside the box and the latter supplied a smooth finish after 25 minutes. In the 54th minute, Griezmann beat goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky at the near post to clinch the victory.

Although there was plenty of attacking intent from the hosts - Benzema partnering Anthony Martial up front with Griezmann tucked in behind them - the French were alarmingly erratic in the early stages.

Paul Pogba had Deschamps out of his seat in the 14th minute in disbelief as the Manchester United midfielder fired a pass from the halfway line aimlessly over the Finnish byeline without a French player anywhere near it.

The French defence also looked at sixes and sevens every time the Finns attacked in the first half.

Comparatively, Les Bleus had 65 per cent overall possession with 20 attempts on goal but only six on target, while the Finns had three and just one headed for the goal.

But Finland midfielder Rasmus Schuller felt that it was a tough match for his team, especially in the middle of the park.

He said: "They showed extreme quality in the attacking game. We knew that they are very skilled in the combination game and we tried to deny them spaces in different parts of their team.

"The difference is that they do not need much space."

