French President Macron scores penalty in charity match

French President Emmanuel Macron participates in the Varietes Club charity football match to benefit children in hospital, in Bernard Giroux stadium in Plaisir, outside Paris, France, April 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron scores a penalty as he participates in the Varietes Club charity football match to benefit children in hospital, in Bernard Giroux stadium in Plaisir, outside Paris, France, April 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
French President Emmanuel Macron participates in the Varietes Club charity football match to benefit children in hospital, in Bernard Giroux stadium in Plaisir, outside Paris, France, April 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron and Didier Deschamps, coach of the French national football team prepare to pose for pictures with children on the day of the Varietes Club charity football match held to benefit children in hospital, in Bernard Giroux stadium in Plaisir, outside Paris, France, April 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron walk on the day of the Varietes Club charity football match held to benefit children in hospital, in Bernard Giroux stadium in Plaisir, outside Paris, France, April 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
Updated
Apr 25, 2024, 01:53 PM
Published
Apr 25, 2024, 01:53 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron continues to show off his sporting abilities ahead of the Paris Olympics after dispatching a penalty in a charity soccer match on Wednesday.

Macron, playing alongside a mix of former international players and healthcare professionals, fired his shot low into the bottom corner as the goalkeeper remained rooted to the line.

The 46-year-old's team mates included Eden Hazard and Dider Drogba, as well as France coach Didier Deschamps, with the team claiming a 5-3 victory over a side featuring former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Samuel Eto'o.

The match, played in Paris, was held to raise money to benefit children in hospital

"Two teams but the same goal: to improve the daily lives of hospitalized children and adolescents," Macron said in a post on X.

Macron, who also scored a penalty in a charity game in 2021, has been increasingly involved with sport in the run-up to the Paris Olympics. He was photographed working out on a punching bag last month and has also promised to take a dip in the Seine before the Games. REUTERS

