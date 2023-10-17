French footballer sorry for 'nervous laugh' during minute's silence

LILLE, France - France international Jean-Clair Todibo on Monday apologised for laughing during a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict and a murdered French teacher before a Euro 2024 qualifier last week.

“I had a nervous laugh in relation to this minute of silence but in no case did I make fun of the current situation,” the 23-year-old Nice defender told journalists.

Cameras caught Todibo laughing during the tribute, which took before France’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday, to the victims of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The minute’s silence also remembered a teacher killed last week in the northern French city of Arras in what the government called an Islamist terror attack.

Todibo, who is in the France team for Tuesday’s friendly match against Scotland in Lille, said he had never intended to offend.

“I wanted to express myself today in relation to the extent of the situation and the interpretation of the situation which is quite crazy,” he said, before France’s press conference in Lille.

“The context was unusual, we were among rival fans who had made certain jokes and I had this nervous laugh that came out.

“I wanted to apologise to all the people who I could have offended, that’s the least I can do. Let there be no mistake about that.”

“I’m hurt because it taints the education that my mother gave me,” he continued.

“Some said that I laughed during this minute of silence because I was making fun of the death of a teacher, you should know that my mother has worked in National Education for 20 years and I have enormous respect for these people.

“This could have happened to my mother. It bothers me because it reflects an image which is not mine.

“I think I’m a boy with a very good education and with respect for people.”

Before Todibo’s apology, the national ethics council of the French Football Federation had sent a letter to the player to ask him to explain himself, reserving the right to refer the matter to the FFF disciplinary committee. AFP