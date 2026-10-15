French federation posts profit, boosts funding for amateur, women’s game

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Oct 15 - The French Football Federation posted a net profit of €4.1 million ($4.60 million) and increased funding for amateur football and the women's game to a record of almost €120 million in the 2025-26 financial year, it said on Thursday.

Funding for amateur football, the Women's Professional Football League and other initiatives rose to €117.2 million, more than €10 million higher than the previous season.

For a second straight year, the FFF has agreed to waive €10 million euros owed by the French Professional Football League, maintaining its financial support for the professional game.

"With record revenues that are expected to continue over the long term and controlled spending, the FFF generated a profit of €4.1 million, while increasing its support for amateur (and women's) football to an unprecedented level of nearly €120 million, and soon to reach €140 million for the 2026-27 season," said the governing body's president Philippe Diallo.

The FFF said revenue reached a record of nearly €300 million ($336.30 million), driven in part by the renewal of its sponsorship agreement with Nike and the addition of six new commercial partners. REUTERS