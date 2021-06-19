French attack out to tame Hungary

BUDAPEST • There was huge excitement when France coach Didier Deschamps unleashed his fantasy football attack against Germany in their Euro 2020 opener on Tuesday, but it was the midfield that earned rave reviews.

The attacking trident of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema started for the first time in a competitive game yet it was an own goal by Mats Hummels that decided the Group F clash.

Afterwards, Marseille daily La Provence described the midfield axis of Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante and Adrien Rabiot as the "Golden Triangle", such was the control the trio gave the world champions against the Germans.

But today's clash against group makeweights Hungary in Budapest should offer France's much-vaunted attack a chance to wrest back the limelight, after Benzema and Mbappe endured a frustrating night with goals ruled out for offside.

Marco Rossi's side have had little time to dust themselves down from their opening loss to European champions Portugal, their first defeat in 11 games.

Things are about to get harder with opposite number Deschamps set to start with Mbappe, Griezmann and Benzema again.

The trio scored 102 goals for Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively last term and, if that is not a big enough headache for Hungary, the temperature for the afternoon kick-off is set to soar above 30 deg C.

"I think when it is as hot as that, it's difficult for everyone to play. It will be tricky for France as well," Rossi said.

"We all know what a good side they are, so the important thing is to rest up physically and mentally so we can go into the France game in the best possible way."

Les Bleus will be through to the last 16 if they win the first meeting between the sides in 16 years, while another drubbing for the hosts will all but end their chances of advancing, not that many people are expecting anything else.

However, France defender Lucas Hernandez, whose cross was turned into his own net by Hummels in Munich, believes Hungary can still pose a threat, especially if his side do not put in a solid shift at the Puskas Arena, the only tournament venue without a fan capacity limit.

5

Successive international victories, all with clean sheets, for France after their 1-0 win over Germany on Tuesday.

"Against Hungary and then Portugal, we will have to put this aggression in again," he said. "We set the tone against Germany. But we must continue against Hungary.

"The stadium will be full and hostile. We are no longer used to that. It will be another battle.

"Hungary held up well against Portugal for 80 minutes. They are strong defensively. They don't leave a lot of space. We will have to be vigilant."

Hungary suffered another blow earlier this week when midfielder Daniel Gazdag withdrew from the squad due to injury, robbing them of another creative option after Dominik Szoboszlai and Zsolt Kalmar did not make the final team for the same reason.

Still, midfielder Loic Nego hopes his teammates can give a good account of themselves, saying: "One piece of luck is that we will play in front of our own fans. We'll go all out, and see what happens."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

HUNGARY V FRANCE

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub LiveNow app, 8.50pm