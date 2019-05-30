Free live screenings of Champions League final

Those in search of a loud and lively atmosphere to watch Sunday morning's (Singapore time) Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham will have several options in Singapore.

The match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid will be screened live at Our Tampines Hub's (OTH) Town Square, which can seat 5,000.

Admission is free, but is on a first-come-first-served basis from 6.30pm on Saturday, with the first 5,000 receiving a gift. There will be free movie screenings from 7pm to 1am, when the pre-match commentary broadcast will begin.

The game kicks off at 3am.

Should the Town Square reach full capacity, supporters can also catch the live telecast at the Festive Plaza within the Hub.

There will be live entertainment at the Plaza from midnight till 3am, along with fringe activities outside the team sports hall (level two) from midnight till 4am.

More food and beverage outlets at the Hub will be extending their operating hours to complement those that are already operating 24 hours daily. Its hawker centre will also have stalls operating past 3am.

Liverpool fan and full-time national serviceman Timothy Low, 22, lives a five-minute walk from OTH. He plans to attend the screening with five friends, some of whom are Spurs supporters.

"I don't know if we'll be friends after the match," he quipped. "It's good OTH offers free screening because some of my friends don't subscribe to football channels.

"It's a place where my friends and I can watch the match together and shout rather than going to someone's house and not having (that same) atmosphere."

There will also be a free live broadcast of the final at the Sundown Marathon race village at the F1 Pit Building. It is open to the public and those supporting the runners. Randy Tan, general manager of the race organiser Infinitus Productions, said: "We believe in the celebration of sports, be it running or football. We are glad to be able to partner beIN Sports and Singtel TV to bring sports fans together and screen the final."

The official supporters' clubs in Singapore of the English teams are also organising their own sold-out screenings.