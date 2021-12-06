Fred delivers perfect response to United critics

LONDON • Ralf Rangnick's tenure as Manchester United's interim manager kicked off to a winning start yesterday as his side defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

A bright start from the Red Devils fizzled out without reward and the German looked like he might have to settle for a disappointing draw in his first match since taking charge until the end of the season.

But midfielder Fred, who had been a target for much of the criticism towards the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time as manager, produced a moment of magic with a curling effort on his weaker right foot 13 minutes from time to snatch a crucial victory.

Rangnick, 63, was pleased for his scorer, telling BBC: "I had to ask my assistant coach if that was Fred's right foot. I thought he could only shoot with his left. I'm happy for him.

"The way we defended, we had control of the whole game, the clean sheet was the most important part.

"These are the things we must improve. We need to keep clean sheets. With just the one training session, I was really impressed. We did better than expected."

Playmaker Bruno Fernandes added: "Fred has these moments, one shot per year. Everyone is happy for him. He works a lot and people don't talk about him. He deserves the praise."

United move back to within three points of the top four and up to sixth in the league table.

There were no immediate changes from Rangnick in the line-up as he named an unchanged side from the 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday. But there was an instant change in approach as United pressed Palace into coughing up possession deep inside their own half twice in the first five minutes.

However, their early enthusiasm to impress their new boss drained away as the second-half performance more closely resembled the final days of Solskjaer's reign, proving that there is still work to do.

It was only a slim win for United but on Saturday, Rangnick had tempered expectations he could implement his high-energy, aggressive style of "gegenpressing" instantly, saying it would take time.

1 Ralf Rangnick is the first of six German managers to win his first EPL game after Felix Magath, Jurgen Klopp, Jan Siewert, Daniel Farke and Thomas Tuchel failed to do so. 2 Fred has scored twice in 12 EPL matches this season, as many as he scored in 76 appearances in his first three seasons in the competition with Manchester United.

After a promising start to Patrick Vieira's time at Palace, the Eagles have now failed to win in their past four and the Frenchman's caution helped United towards a first clean sheet at Old Trafford in 16 games.

He told Sky Sports: "I thought the game would finish with a draw. I think we weren't brave enough to play out the back. We were missing players today, there was a lack of confidence in possession. We didn't allow ourselves to play."

Elsewhere, an early goal from Lucas Moura and two after half-time from Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-min ensured a third successive Premier League win for Tottenham Hotspur as they beat Norwich City 3-0 at home.

Victory lifted Spurs into fifth place with 25 points from 14 matches - one above United and 10 points off leaders Manchester City, but with a game in hand - as new manager Antonio Conte continued to make an impact since his appointment last month.

"Step by step we work very hard and try to put on the pitch what Antonio gives us," Moura said on Sky Sports.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE,REUTERS