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Frankfurt cruise to 3-1 home win over Hamburg

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The Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburg SV in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on Nov 1.

The Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburg SV in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on Nov 1.

PHOTO: AFP

GERMANY - Eintracht Frankfurt got off to a fast start thanks to an own goal and ended up with a 3-1 home win over Hamburg on Nov 1 that puts them back in the early hunt for the European places in Germany's Bundesliga.

Hamburg defender Warmed Omari turned the ball into his own net to give Frankfurt the lead in the 10th minute, but forward Terem Moffi levelled four minutes later when he rattled home a pass from Danish midfielder Albert Gronbaek.

That was as good as it got for the visitors as Raphael Onyedika scored for Frankfurt just after the break, and Fares Chaibi had a goal chalked off following a VAR review before Younes Ebnoutalib lashed the ball into the net to complete the scoring in the 69th minute.

The result puts Frankfurt in eighth place on 11 points, two behind sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen with eight games played, while Hamburg are 15th on nine points.

Earlier, Union Berlin secured a 1-1 draw at home to Cologne that moved them out of the bottom two, Janik Haberer getting the goal in their first stalemate of the season to leave them on seven points, one ahead of Schalke 04. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.