Frank Lampard restores reputation by leading Coventry to Premier League

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LONDON – Frank Lampard has silenced his critics by leading Coventry into the Premier League for the first time in 25 years, masterminding a promotion-winning campaign that rehabilitated the former Chelsea star’s managerial reputation.

His Championship leaders clinched promotion on Friday with a 1-1 draw against Blackburn, sparking jubilant celebrations from the Sky Blues boss, his players and 7,500 Coventry fans at Ewood Park.

It was a cathartic scene for the Englishman and his club after both endured painful spells in the wilderness.

Redemption was an emotional moment for Lampard, who wiped away tears of joy after the final whistle.

“Everything I’ve ever done in my career has been a point to prove to be honest. It’s been in me since I was a young player. You are always fighting against something,” he said of answering his detractors.

For Coventry, the end of their 34-year stay in the Premier League in 2001 triggered a miserable decline.

The 1987 FA Cup winners crashed into the fourth tier in 2017 and were homeless for three seasons during a legal battle over their stadium.

They are finally back among English football’s elite thanks to Lampard, for whom being “sent to Coventry” has proved far more enjoyable than the quirky British expression meaning “ignoring someone” might suggest.

The 47-year-old’s appointment in November 2024 was a gamble by Coventry, given his chequered managerial career to that point.

It was not a popular move with Coventry fans, but Sky Blues owner Doug King was convinced Lampard had the experience and character required to succeed at a club in need of a fresh outlook after the sacking of long-serving boss Mark Robins.

“Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this league to be successful,” King said of the former Derby County manager.

His hunch has paid rich dividends, with Coventry’s promotion banking an estimated £200 million in increased revenue.

But the road to Premier League riches was paved with pot-holes for Coventry, and Lampard has had a rocky ride of his own to get back to the big-time.

The former England midfielder knew nothing but success during a glittering playing career with Chelsea, winning 11 major trophies and scoring a club-record 211 goals.

His managerial career was more humbling, until now.

Lampard suffered a Championship play-off final defeat with Derby in his first season in 2019.

The prodigal son returned to Chelsea that summer, earning plaudits for the development of youngsters Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount amid a transfer embargo.

Chelsea finished fourth in Lampard’s debut season at Stamford Bridge, but he was sacked in 2021 after failing to win a trophy.

He returned to management with Everton and saved them from relegation in 2022, but that wasn’t enough to avoid the sack after less than 12 months in charge.

Back at Chelsea on an interim basis in 2023, Lampard lost eight of his 11 games.

Reviving his reputation was far from assured at Coventry, who were just two points above the relegation zone when he arrived at the CBS Arena.

Crucially, the lessons of his managerial mentors resonated more with Lampard as he sought ways to improve.

“Working under Jose Mourinho was an incredible experience. He was very hands on and emotional, strong tactically and in managing the group. Carlo Ancelotti was very calm and relaxed,” he told Sky Sports recently.

“I am probably somewhere in the middle. I also remember things I did not enjoy and try to learn from them. I aim to stay authentic.”

Less emotional and more willing to delegate than in his early days as manager, Lampard inspired a rapid turnaround that carried Coventry to the play-off semi-finals last term.

Determined to make amends for that near-miss, Coventry were the class act of the Championship this season. It was vindication of Lampard’s decision to gamble his career with Coventry.

“We came into a bit of an unknown when we arrived in a people carrier 15 months ago,” he said.

“We’ve fallen in love and this is right up there with what I have achieved. I’m very proud to be the manager.” AFP



