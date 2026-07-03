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France's fluent attack can profit against defensive Paraguay says Barcola

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BOSTON, Massachusetts, July 2 - France are aware they will need to break through a compact defence when they meet Paraguay in their World Cup last-16 match on Saturday, but they can do it with their attacking trio enjoying their football at the tournament, France forward Bradley Barcola said on Thursday.

• Les Bleus have been impressive so far, winning all four matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding two.

• Captain Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Barcola have netted 12 of them.

• "I enjoy immensely playing like that," Barcola told a press conference. "We pass, attack and defend together. These are great players and that is why it works so well. It is a joy to play together."

• They eased into the last 16 with a confidence-boosting 3-0 victory over Sweden on Tuesday, while the South Americans stunned four-times champions Germany 4-3 on penalties.

• "We know it will be complicated," Barcola said of Paraguay's deep defending. "We have to find alternatives and we will do that. I hope it keeps working well for us until the end."

• Temperatures on Saturday in Philadelphia are expected to top 36 degrees Celsius but Barcola said that while it would drain them a bit more, the team had got used to the warm weather during the weeks-long tournament in North America. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.