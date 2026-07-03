France wary of Paraguay revenge mission amid World Cup hype

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

NEW YORK, July 2 - France arrive in Philadelphia as the World Cup’s most feared attacking force, but Kylian Mbappe and coach Didier Deschamps have warned that acclaim, records and a seemingly clear path mean little if they fail to stay grounded against Paraguay in Saturday’s last-16 clash.

Les Bleus have won all four matches, scored 13 goals and conceded two, with Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola netting 12 of them. A bench containing Rayan Cherki, Desire Doue and Jean-Philippe Mateta gives Deschamps options most opponents can only envy.

“I’m fully aware of what’s at stake, where I am and what I have to do,” Mbappe said after scoring twice in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Sweden. “The team know what they have to do here as well. A new competition IS starting.”

Deschamps has warned Paraguay's victory against Germany was no fluke.

"I’ve watched Paraguay: what they have achieved is no accident,” he said.

“It is a typical South American team, strong in the duels and very tenacious, and they also have players of great quality. No team reaches the last 16 of the World Cup by chance.”

For all the French hype, Paraguay will arrive with a clear plan and an old grievance.

Their World Cup campaign ended against France in the last 16 in Lens in 1998, when Laurent Blanc’s golden goal in the 114th minute sealed a 1-0 extra-time victory on the way to the hosts’ first world title. Deschamps was captain that day.

Former Paraguay forward Miguel Angel Benitez said the South Americans must play with heart and soul but cannot lose concentration for even 10 seconds against a France attack capable of punishing the smallest lapse.

CHERKI LATE SHOW

The heat could add another layer to a match in which France are expected to dominate possession and Paraguay to defend deep, conserve energy and wait for their moments to strike. With temperatures set to be oppressive in Philadelphia, concentration, game management and the ability to use substitutions wisely will be crucial.

Cherki could be one of France’s late-game aces.

The Manchester City playmaker has been restricted to 55 minutes across four matches as Mbappe, Dembele and Olise have flourished, but his creativity and ability to find space could be invaluable if France encounter the kind of stubborn, low-block resistance Paraguay are likely to offer.

His frustration after a brief appearance against Sweden drew attention in France, but the 22-year-old Cherki knows he is competing with players in exceptional form.

For Paraguay, Saturday is a chance to avenge a wound that has not fully healed since 1998. For France, it is another test of whether the team drawing comparisons with the game’s great attacking sides can keep their feet on the ground long enough to join them. REUTERS