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France to unveil new coach on July 28 as Zinedine Zidane waits in wings

Former France midfielder Zinedine Zidane attends the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

– The French Football Federation (FFF) will hold a news conference on July 28 to unveil the next coach of the national team, the governing body said on July 23.

Zinedine Zidane, although not named in the FFF statement, is the overwhelming favourite to succeed Didier Deschamps as France head coach.

The 54-year-old has long been viewed as the leading candidate for the role and has been waiting for a chance to take charge of the national team for several years.

The former Real Madrid boss is expected to replace Deschamps, whose tenure began in 2012 and ended on July 18 after France finished fourth at the World Cup.

Zidane has not held a coaching role since his second spell at Real ended five years ago but has never hidden his ambition to one day manage France.

He is set to follow in the footsteps of former international teammates Laurent Blanc, who coached the national side from 2010 to 2012, and Deschamps.

The former France playmaker, who won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship as a player, has coached only one club, Real.

During his time with the Spanish giants, he led them to three consecutive Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018, an unprecedented achievement in the competition’s modern era.

In other coaching news, Hajime Moriyasu will continue as Japan’s head coach until next year’s Asian Cup before Under-21 manager Go Oiwa takes charge, the Japan Football Association (JFA) said on July 23.

Moriyasu, the country’s head coach since 2018, led Japan to the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, where they were eliminated after a 2-1 loss to Brazil.

Oiwa will take over from Moriyasu as the senior team coach after the continental championship ends in February, the JFA said in a statement.

“Oiwa... will take over as manager of Samurai Blue as they aim for the 2030 FIFA World Cup,” it added.

Moriyasu led Japan to the Asian Cup final in 2019, when they lost to Qatar. At the 2023 edition, the four-time champions were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Iran.

Japan will begin their Asian Cup Group F campaign against Indonesia on Jan 11.

Meanwhile, Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe offered an emphatic defence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino on July 22 , portraying him as a devoted steward of the game and friend of the continent .

Infantino has faced growing criticism over FIFA’s decision to delay a suspension for United States striker Folarin Balogun at the recently concluded World Cup, as well as the introduction of hydration breaks and the prospect of expanding the men’s tournament to 64 teams.

“I like his deep love for football, deep commitment for football in the world and support for Africa,” Motsepe told journalists in Johannesburg. He added that the Swiss administrator “had remained loyal” to Africa and played a key role in advancing football across the continent.

The South African was referring to the increase in Africa’s allocation by four direct places and an additional play-off berth at the World Cup. The continent had a record 10 teams, with all except Tunisia entering the knockout phase. AFP, REUTERS