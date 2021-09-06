France still feeling Les Bleus in winless run

PARIS • World Cup holders France stuttered again in their bid to qualify for the 2022 Finals in Qatar after a 1-1 draw in Ukraine, while Memphis Depay inspired the Netherlands to a rout of Montenegro on Saturday.

Les Bleus drew their fifth successive match as Anthony Martial scored his first international goal in five years to earn Didier Deschamps' side a point in Kiev.

The Manchester United forward, who missed Euro 2020 with a knee injury, grabbed just his second goal in 29 caps to cancel out a magnificent first-half strike by Ukraine midfielder Mykola Shaparenko.

Deschamps' men remain four points clear at the top of Group D but have played two games more than second-placed Finland, whom they host in Lyon tomorrow.

Joel Pohjanpalo's second-half effort clinched a 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan for the Finns.

"We are maybe not in a better situation than we were before the match, but it is not any worse either.

"It's just one more point when obviously our goal was to take all three," Deschamps told broadcaster M6.

Ukraine have now drawn all five of their qualifiers so far, including both matches against France.

Depay led the Netherlands to a 4-0 defeat of Montenegro in Eindhoven that kept Louis van Gaal's team right behind Group G leaders Turkey, who won 3-0 in Gibraltar.

The Barcelona forward opened the scoring for the Dutch with a penalty and netted a second on the hour.

Captain Georginio Wijnaldum added a slick third and Cody Gakpo bagged his first goal for the Oranje.

Group G remains extremely tight with Turkey, the Netherlands and Norway, who beat Latvia 2-0 to go level with the Dutch and behind only on goal difference, separated by a point.

The Turks travel to Amsterdam tomorrow - a game that is likely to prove crucial in deciding who bags the sole automatic qualifying spot.

"Now we must win on Tuesday against Turkey. A victory would put us in an ideal position for qualification," said van Gaal, who has come out of retirement for his third spell with the national set-up following Frank de Boer's departure after Euro 2020.

"Once the first goal went in, we played in a much more relaxed manner and produced some very good football. Memphis had an extraordinary game. He was undoubtedly the man of the match."

Marcelo Brozovic's late goal gave Croatia a 1-0 victory away to Slovakia, ensuring the 2018 World Cup runners-up stayed level with Russia in Group H on 10 points apiece.

The Russians beat Cyprus 2-0 away while Slovenia won 1-0 at home to Malta. Leaders Denmark needed an 85th-minute effort from Jonas Wind to see off the Faroe Islands 1-0 and record a fifth win in as many outings in Group F.

Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbed a double as Serbia defeated Luxembourg 4-1 to edge above Portugal on goal difference at the top of Group A.

Wales captain Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick in their 3-2 away win over Belarus yesterday, but the Dragons trail Group E leaders Belgium by four points and are one behind second-placed Czech Republic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE