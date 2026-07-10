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France start with Doue instead of Barcola, Diaz to operate as lone striker for Morocco

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, July 9 - France will start with attacking midfielder Desire Doue as coach Didier Deschamps opted to leave Bradley Barcola on the bench, in a tactical change for the 2018 world champions in their World Cup quarter-final against Morocco on Thursday.

• In a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semi-final, apart from Barcola, the France starting 11 is unchanged from their 1-0 win over Paraguay in the round of 16, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele spearheading the attack, backed by Michael Olise.

• Morocco are without key forward Ismael Saibari, who was injured in their last match.

• Coach Mohamed Ouahbi brings in defender Anass Salah Eddine and midfielder Chemsdine Talbi, with Brahim Diaz playing as a lone forward.

• The winners meet Spain or Belgium in the last four.

Lineups:

France - Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue; Kylian Mbappe (captain)

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah Eddine; Neil El Aynaoui, Chemsdine Talbi, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Brahim Diaz; REUTERS