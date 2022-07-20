France score fastest goal, unbeaten Iceland out

LONDON • France forward Melvine Malard scored the fastest goal of the Women's Euro 2022 as Les Bleues drew 1-1 on Monday with Iceland, who became the first side ever to go out of the tournament despite remaining unbeaten.

Iceland, who previously drew 1-1 with Belgium and Italy, maintained their quarter-final chances until their last group game, but Belgium's 1-0 win over the Italians secured them second spot in Group D on four points.

It took 43 seconds for Malard to put already-qualified France ahead in Rotherham, making it the quickest goal of this year's tournament so far.

Having scored eight goals in the tournament so far, France have improved their best-ever total in a Euro group stage by one strike.

"This evening I was able to give playing time to other players and that went very well. We have no new injuries... that is important," said France coach Corinne Diacre, whose side had two goals ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside and handball.

"But we need to be more clinical. If we can take all our chances that would be much better. But what matters is creating chances, if you don't do that you can't score."

The French dominated the opening stages of a game that was being contested in extreme heat, with Britain braced for the hottest temperature on record this week.

But Iceland grew into the game as the first half wore on and continued to give absolutely everything in the second period.

They finally grabbed their equaliser in the 12th minute of stoppage time through Dagny Brynjarsdottir, making history as the only team to ever go out of the Euro despite not losing once.

"I'm very disappointed that we didn't go through but, at the same time, I'm extremely proud of the team," Iceland defender Glodis Viggosdottir said.

"I think we played a very good game today, we are undefeated in the group. But unfortunately that wasn't enough."

The last-gasp goal by Iceland ended France's 16-match winning run, leaving them one short of equalling their all-time record of 17 consecutive wins, set between August 2011 and July 2012.

The French, who made a dream start to the tournament by thrashing Italy 5-1 and secured their place in the quarter-finals after their 2-1 win over Belgium, will face the Netherlands on Saturday.

Group D runners-up Belgium, whose vital goal against Italy in Manchester was scored by Tine de Caigny, will play Sweden on Friday.

