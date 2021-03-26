France, Portugal yet to fire; Devils get revenge

PARIS • France coach Didier Deschamps hinted he would make several changes to the team that will face Kazakhstan in their next World Cup qualifier on Sunday to preserve his players' health after his men dropped two points against Ukraine in their opening game on Wednesday.

The world champions looked short of energy as they kicked off their qualifying campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Ukraine and now face back-to-back matches against Kazakhstan and Bosnia.

Antoine Griezmann put France in front in the first half, only for defender Presnel Kimpembe to hand the visitors a point with an own goal after the break.

"With more freshness and some momentum, we could do a lot better but a lot of my players had played in their domestic leagues on Sunday," Deschamps said after the Group D game at the Stade de France.

"We needed better legs, some aggressiveness in their area," added captain Hugo Lloris.

Deschamps said he would need to rest some players on Sunday.

"I'm not going to lie to you, there are going to be some changes for the Kazakhstan game," he said. "They have not played tonight while we have a long 11-hour trip to get there on Friday."

Just like against Ukraine, Les Bleus are likely to face a team who will try to stay compact and focus on defending.

"Ukraine scored on their only half-chance. They came to defend well.

"In the 20 Ukraine games I've watched, I had never seen them play like this," said Deschamps.

"But the result means that (Ukraine coach Andriy) Shevchenko was right."

In Group A, European champions Portugal got their campaign off to a winning start thanks to an Azerbaijan own goal in a 1-0 win in Turin.

Azeri captain Maksim Medvedev turned the ball into his own net on 36 minutes, but that was all Portugal could muster against their 108th-ranked opponents.

In Group E, the Red Devils of Belgium exacted revenge on Wales for a shock exit at the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 with a 3-1 victory.

Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Romelu Lukaku were on target for the world's No. 1-ranked side in Leuven after Harry Wilson had put the visitors in front.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE