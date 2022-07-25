France out to 'build history' after ending Dutch reign

LONDON • France coach Corinne Diacre said Les Bleues are not satisfied with just breaking new ground by reaching the semi-finals for the first time at a women's European Championship, after beating defending champions the Netherlands 1-0 in extra time on Saturday.

Eve Perisset's penalty on 102 minutes finally broke the Dutch resistance in Rotherham to set up a semi-final clash with Germany on Wednesday.

But the scoreline did not do justice to the gulf in class between the sides, as France were frustrated for 90 minutes by the brilliance of young Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

"We've reached a new level for us tonight but that's not the end," said Diacre, who had been fiercely criticised for her part in France's quarter-final exit on home soil at the World Cup three years ago.

"We are looking to reach the final. We're here to build history. The players here and the staff, we want to make history for ourselves. But there's still a bit of a way to go."

Defeat rounded off a difficult tournament for the Dutch, who had been weakened by injuries to key players and coronavirus cases.

Vivianne Miedema was fit to return after she missed the group-stage wins over Portugal and Switzerland because of Covid-19.

However, the Arsenal striker looked well short of match fitness as one of the world's best players struggled to have any meaningful impact on the game.

France were also guilty of wastefulness in front of goal - they dominated much of the game with 33 shots compared to nine - as they missed the predatory presence up front of the injured Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

That profligacy could prove costly as Diacre's side were forced to play an extra 30 minutes on top of having two fewer rest days than Germany for the semi-final.

"We would like to have scored earlier but we were up against an incredible Dutch goalkeeper," added Diacre. "When you win you always recover faster. That's the schedule, we've known that from the start."

Netherlands coach Mark Parsons was proud of how his side played in the face of adversity.

"We had a lot of challenges, a lot of problems, a lot of adversity but you didn't feel any excuse from the players," he said.

"In the end, we were having to change the team every game because of the problems and you could tell that our football communication is not as high as we want it to be in a quarter-final.

"Because of the energy and the fight and the heart of these players, we kept the game really tight."

