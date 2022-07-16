France lack 'efficiency' despite win

LONDON • France coach Corinne Diacre lamented a lack of "efficiency" even as her team secured their quarter-final spot in the Women's Euro 2022 with a 2-1 win over Belgium in Group D on Thursday.

"There were lots of chances for us to score a third goal but today I think the efficiency against Italy (5-1 win) was lacking," she said.

"We know it's not everyday we score five goals in the first half and we could not get five goals tonight but we are through and that's all that counts.

"The efficiency was slightly different to the Italy game but we scored one more goal than Belgium which means we won this game and are top of our group."

It was a match that helped break the record for the highest-attended edition of the tournament in history.

The 8,173 crowd at the New York Stadium in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, lifted the aggregate attendance at this year's Finals to 248,075, beating the previous best from 2017 (240,055) at just the halfway point.

France, one of the tournament favourites, took the lead in the sixth minute when Kadidiatou Diani arrived at the far post to head in Sakina Karchaoui's deep cross.

Les Bleues dominated but were wasteful in front of goal. They were punished in the 36th minute when Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert put through forward Janice Cayman who slid to get a toe on the ball and sent it past goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

That shock equaliser did not deter France, however, as just five minutes later another header, this time from defender Griedge Mbock Bathy, restored their lead before half-time on Bastille Day.

The French had more chances in the second half but lacked the clinical edge to increase their advantage.

But it mattered little as they claimed their place in the last eight where they will face either the Netherlands or Sweden.

Belgium can still reach the knockout phase as they are third in the group, one point behind Iceland, who earlier drew 1-1 with Italy to earn their second point.

"We did everything we could today to achieve a result," Belgium coach Ives Serneels said.

"Everyone was at their top level. So it is a pity that we do not get a point out of it - we deserved it today."

