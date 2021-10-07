France hoping to make amends

MILAN • France will take to the field for today's Nations League semi-final clash against Belgium in Turin with something to prove following their shock early exit from Euro 2020.

The world champions were among the favourites to win the summer's European Championship but failed to set the tournament alight despite having a squad packed with world-class talent.

Their elimination on penalties at the hands of Switzerland in the last 16 - after leading 3-1 with 15 minutes of normal time remaining - came as a shock, and led to some fallout within the French camp.

On Tuesday, sports daily L'Equipe published a lengthy interview with star forward Kylian Mbappe, whose missed spot-kick handed the Swiss a memorable win in one of the matches of the tournament.

He said that he would have liked "more support" from his teammates, adding: "What shocked me, once again, was being called a monkey for a penalty.

"That's why I wanted support, not because I shot the penalty to the left and (Yann) Sommer saved it."

But ahead of the game against the top-ranked Belgians, vice-captain Raphael Varane insisted the squad supported one another.

"We are together when things are going well as well as when things are not going so well," the Manchester United defender said.

"We take on things together, we don't leave anyone behind. That's our philosophy, and that's not going to change."

France go into the match on an unconvincing run of form, with the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Finland last month their first victory after a run of five draws.

They are also missing midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante because of Covid-19 but coach Didier Deschamps believes his players will step up their game as there is a trophy to be won.

"We shouldn't play down this competition, it's replaced friendly fixtures which weren't very popular," said the 1998 World Cup winner. "We know we're here with an aim and unlike other competitions we're already in the semi-finals."

Belgium, too, will be looking to bounce back from their Euro campaign on the turf of the Italy team who knocked them out of the tournament in the quarter-finals.

While Roberto Martinez's side went one better than France in the summer, it was more disappointment for a team that have yet to live up to their potential on the biggest stages.

The Red Devils' only major sporting football honour remains the 1920 Olympic gold medal, with their "golden generation" falling short both at the Euro and the last World Cup, where they were eliminated by France in the last four.

Belgium are also an ageing side with the bulk of their players in their 30s, so the Nations League and next year's World Cup will likely represent their final chances to lift a trophy.

Still, experience does matter at this level, Deschamps warned.

"They have six or seven players with more than 100 caps, who have been there for a very long time," he said.

"It's not for nothing that they're ranked the best team in the world. It's a very, very good generation of players which has not yet experienced the joy of winning a tournament."

