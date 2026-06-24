France coach Deschamps to miss final group game to attend mother's funeral

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - France v Iraq - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 22, 2026 France coach Didier Deschamps is interviewed after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kyle Ross/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 23 - Didier Deschamps is flying back to France to attend his mother's funeral and will not coach the team's last Group I game at the World Cup against Norway, the French federation said on Tuesday.

"Didier Deschamps will not be able to oversee training sessions ahead of the Norway v France match. He will also be absent from the bench for Friday's final Group I game," the FFF said in a statement.

"The national team coach learned this morning of the death of his mother and will return to France to attend her funeral.

"In agreement with Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, who is currently at the France team's base camp, Deschamps has entrusted assistant coach Guy Stephan with responsibility for leading the squad until his return."

France have already qualified for the knockout stage after beating Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0 in their first two games. REUTERS