'Fragile' Morata can improve, says Sarri

LONDON • Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri believes a maturing Alvaro Morata can be the free-scoring striker his side need after the Spaniard scored twice in Sunday's 3-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

However, the Italian called on the player to keep improving physically, mentally and technically if his goals are to help Chelsea keep pace with leaders Manchester City.

After a fast start to his Chelsea career following a then club-record £60 million (S$108 million) move from Real Madrid last year, Morata had scored just twice in 20 Premier League games before netting in last month's 3-0 win at Southampton.

But the 26-year-old now has four goals in as many league games after two fine finishes twice gave Chelsea the lead either side of half-time before Pedro Rodriguez sealed the three points to take the Blues above Liverpool into second on goal difference, two points behind City.

"He is a little bit fragile from the mental point of view, but he is very young, I think he can improve very fast," said Sarri.

"I think Alvaro also has very great potential, physical potential, technical potential, so he has to improve more."

Morata had the chance to complete a hat-trick in stoppage time, but failed to fool Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey with his attempted chip.

"I could have scored a hat-trick so it was not the perfect day, but we will take the three points," said the Spaniard.

"When you have a bad period, it takes long to recover. But now I am good, it is nice to be scoring."

Sarri is now unbeaten in his first 16 competitive games (11 in the league) as Chelsea boss.

The 59-year-old insists his team still have some way to go to be compared with City and Liverpool, but Chelsea's improvement under the master tactician this season has been nothing short of startling.

The Blues laboured to fifth place and finished 30 points behind champions City last season - playing underwhelming football throughout a campaign that was overshadowed by reports of a rift between the Chelsea players and former manager Antonio Conte.

But, since arriving from Napoli in July, Sarri has lifted the mood at Stamford Bridge and transformed the Blues into one of the most potent attacking sides in Europe.

And after almost one third of the season, they trail City by only two points in the Premier League.

"At the beginning, we knew very well that there was a gap," he said.

"So, at the moment, we need only to try to recover the large part of this gap.

"I hope to recover almost all the gap, but I don't know… It's very difficult to recover 30 points in six months, but we are trying."

