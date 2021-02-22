Foxes stay on European trail

Harvey Barnes smashing a shot past Emiliano Martinez into the roof of the net to double Leicester City's lead over Aston Villa yesterday. Bertrand Traore pulled one back at Villa Park but it was not enough to salvage a point for the home side missing creative fulcrum Jack Grealish. The Foxes, who opened the scoring through James Maddison, won 2-1 and are up to 49 points in the English Premier League while Villa are on 36 points.

PHOTO: REUTERS