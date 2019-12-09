Foxes stay in the hunt with 4-1 win at Villa

Leicester City are proving to be relentless pursuers of leaders Liverpool after notching their eighth straight Premier League win yesterday, at Aston Villa.

A brace from striker Jamie Vardy and goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans gave the 2016 champions a comfortable 4-1 win over the newly promoted side to reach 38 points and cut Liverpool's lead at the top back to eight points.

Villa captain Jack Grealish got a consolation goal for the hosts. Over at Carrow Road, relegation strugglers Norwich lost 2-1 to Sheffield United despite taking the lead through Alexander Tettey's first-half opener.

The Blades scored through Enda Stevens and George Baldock. In the remaining match at St James' Park, Danny Ings had put the visitors Southampton in front before Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey grabbed the equaliser and Magpies teammate Federico Fernandez snatched a late goal for the home side in a 2-1 victory.