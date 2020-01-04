Foxes ready to pounce on silverware

LONDON • Jamie Vardy has not featured in the past two games for Leicester and he is again unlikely to be in the starting line-up for their FA Cup third-round home meeting with Wigan today.

However, the Foxes have recorded successive top-flight wins without the Premier League's top scorer (17 goals) this season.

Their strength in depth, coupled with a more important tie coming up - the first leg of their League Cup semi-final against Aston Villa next Wednesday - means manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to rotate his squad.

But while Wigan are struggling in the bottom three of the Championship, there will be no complacency from the hosts, who are on track for a top-four finish this term.

They also have the possibility of making their first Wembley appearance since lifting the 2000 League Cup and the possibility of silverware is what drives the team on.

Academy product Hamza Choudhury, who scored his first goal for Leicester in the 3-0 win over Newcastle on Wednesday, yesterday told the club website that "we take them (knockout games) really seriously".

The former England Under-21 midfielder said: "These Cup games are so important to us. The gaffer and the players highlighted that we want to be successful and being successful means winning trophies, so games like Saturday and the League Cup are really important.

"Building momentum in the league and carrying it through to the Cup and back to the league is really important.

"It can be tricky playing against sides you're not used to playing, but with the professionalism in the side we've got, we should get through to the next round."