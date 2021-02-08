Foxes miss chance to leapfrog United

Wolves' Adama Traore outsmarting his marker James Justin on the wing, one of many times the Spanish attacker got the better of the Leicester defender at Molineux yesterday. But to Wolves' dismay, that would be the extent of their advantage over the Foxes, as both sides failed to make any scoring opportunities count in a goal-less English Premier League draw. Leicester (43 points) missed the chance to move above Manchester United (45) into second spot, while Wolves stay 14th in the standings on 27 points.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE