Foxes loss is my fault: Rodgers

LONDON • Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers shouldered the blame for his side's shock exit from the Europa League after Thursday's 2-0 home loss to Slavia Prague but vowed to "fight to be better next year".

Rodgers, who was without injured midfielder James Maddison and banned striker Kelechi Iheanacho, left 13-goal Harvey Barnes on the bench for the first hour, while Youri Tielemans was deployed in a more advanced position.

His decisions failed to pay off but he revealed the competition was never his top priority as a strong Premier League finish and an FA Cup run are more important.

With the score tied at 0-0 from the first leg in Prague, Lukas Provod and Abdallah Sima scored in the second half at the King Power Stadium to put the Czech side into the last 16.

"It's my responsibility. I pick the team to try to get the result and that clearly didn't work as well as I would have liked," said Rodgers, who also dropped Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira to the bench.

"We've changed the team often because we've carried injuries all year... we had to find a way to freshen up the team.

"I would still expect us to do better but when you're missing the players we are, that's going to affect the quality of your game."

Leicester had only lost once in this calendar year and were among the favourites to have a deep run at the tournament.

But the Czech leaders, unbeaten in the Czech First League after 20 games, proved too much for a side that lacked the inspiration of 11-goal forward Maddison and Barnes.

The Foxes never seriously tested Ondrej Kolar, with only Cengiz Under's early low cross troubling the goalkeeper.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel told LCFC TV: "I think we have to be brutally honest with ourselves, look over two legs, the better team won, which is a shame... We're still in two competitions, we're still fighting in two big competitions, so that's got to be our focus now."​

5 Brendan Rodgers has never progressed from the Europa League's round of 32 in five attempts as manager.

Former Liverpool and Celtic manager Rodgers has now been eliminated from all five of his Europa League knockout ties in the last-32 stage.

"We have to learn from it," said the Northern Irishman, who yesterday celebrated his second anniversary at Leicester.

"We'll get back in, move on and we've enjoyed the European experience and we want to fight this year and be better next year."

The Foxes, behind second-placed Manchester United in the Premier League only on goal difference on 49 points, host Arsenal tomorrow.

