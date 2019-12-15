Foxes held to 1-1 home draw after spirited Canaries showing

The English Premier League's top scorer Jamie Vardy celebrating after appearing to score the equaliser against Norwich at the King Power Stadium yesterday. He arrived at the near post to glance a header beyond the Canaries' defence and goalkeeper Tim Krul into the net. The goal, however, was taken off the Leicester striker, who has scored 16 times in the league this season, and credited to Krul as an own goal instead. The draw ended the Foxes' eight-match winning run, leaving them in second, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool (49), but seven ahead of champions Manchester City. Norwich, who opened the scoring through Teemu Pukki, remain in the drop zone, 19th in the league and three points adrift of safety.

OTHER RESULTS

YESTERDAY

Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 1

Liverpool 2 Watford 0

Burnley 1 Newcastle 0

Sheffield United 2 Aston Villa 0

Southampton v West Ham late kick-off

TODAY

Man United v Everton Ch102/Ch227, 10pm

Wolves v Tottenham Ch103/Ch228, 10pm

Arsenal v Man City Ch102/Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am