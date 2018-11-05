Foxes give Vichai fitting farewell

LONDON • Players and staff from Leicester City arrived in Bangkok yesterday to attend a mourning rite for the club's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, whose death on Oct 27 in a helicopter crash stunned the Premier League club.

They had earlier paid an emotional tribute to Vichai as the grief-stricken team won 1-0 at Cardiff to begin the healing process.

While Leicester manager Claude Puel claimed beforehand that the outcome of Saturday's trip to Wales was "irrelevant", the team were determined to honour their late owner and it was fitting that Leicester secured the three points in their first match since his death.

Leicester's players had worn white T-shirts bearing Vichai's image and the words "The Boss" during the pre-match warm-up.

A minute's silence was impeccably observed, with a wreath laid on the pitch and images of Vichai were shown on the scoreboards behind either goal amid the unfurling of a huge flag among the crowd in memory of the Thai billionaire.

Both players and staff linked arms around the centre circle to pay tribute during a poignant moment of silence that left goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in tears.

And the away side, playing with poise and desire despite their traumatic week, finally had a cathartic moment in the 55th minute.

A superb cross from defender Ben Chilwell was finished off by winger Demarai Gray, who celebrated by lifting his shirt to reveal a message that read "For Khun Vichai", as his teammates embraced him.

It earned Gray a booking from referee Lee Probert in a move that followed the letter of the law, but showed little common sense given the circumstances.

Although Puel accepted afterwards that the match official had to be "professional", Probert's decision to show a yellow card received plenty of flak on social media, while Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson felt he ought to "hang his head in shame".

Schmeichel, who ran the length of the field to celebrate with Gray, felt the tragedy more than most as he witnessed the immediate aftermath of the crash moments after the helicopter went down.

"I feel proud. It's been a really tough week for everyone. The way everyone at the club handles themselves is a testament to the family Vichai built," the Denmark international said.

"That took a lot. It has been an emotional day. I'm glad we got three points for him. I can't imagine what his family are going through. We did it for him and his family."

Puel added: "It was a normal thing for us to have the players and staff for the minute's silence, it is important for solidarity and we want to give our best for our chairman, step by step, to continue his work.

"It is a family and Vichai with his warmth, it is a mission to keep this way, and put in place a project that we must try to continue. When we saw the flowers in front of the stadium - it is a family and the feeling that our chairman gave this club."

After the match, 13 members comprising Puel, and first-team players Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki, captain Wes Morgan, Harry Maguire, Christian Fuchs, Chiwell, Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Andy King and Schmeichel, and director of football Jon Rudkin boarded a chartered flight to Bangkok.

The first three days of the funeral - which will also be attended by Thai Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana - will have royal sponsorship.

After the week-long ceremony at Wat Thepsirin, which typically serves as the site for funerals for very important Thais and is one of city's most famous temples, Vichai's body will be kept for 100 days before cremation, though a date has yet to be set.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS