Foxes fan banned after attacking Forest players

LONDON • British police said a man was arrested after a fan ran onto the pitch and attacked Nottingham Forest players while they were celebrating a goal during their 4-1 FA Cup win over holders Leicester on Sunday.

Footage posted on social media showed a supporter throwing punches at Forest players as they celebrated their third goal in the 32nd minute at the City Ground, before he was hauled down by two stewards.

In a statement, Leicester said: "The club is appalled by such behaviour and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players, whose safety was compromised... the individual involved will be subject to a lifetime ban from all Leicester fixtures at home and away."

This was the first meeting between the rivals for eight years and 4,000 travelling fans made the short trip to catch the sold-out game, but they were sorely disappointed as the Foxes meekly surrendered the Cup.

Forest's reward will be a home fifth-round tie against fellow Championship side Huddersfield next month.

Asked about the incident, manager Brendan Rodgers said: "It's behaviour we do not want to see. The rules of society have changed - there's no respect.

"People feel entitled to think they can do these things. We can't have that lack of respect."

Former Leicester striker and now BBC presenter Gary Lineker said the suspect was a "disgrace" and called for a lifetime ban.

The incident rounded off a terrible day on and off the pitch for Rodgers' men, with the Ulsterman admitting he was "embarrassed" by the capitulation to second-tier opposition.

Leicester's defence fell apart as they conceded three goals in a nine-minute spell in the first half and, although Kelechi Iheanacho pulled a goal back, Forest scored a fourth after the break and could have won by more.

Rodgers has led Leicester to successive fifth-place finishes in the Premier League but this term has been trying, with his side currently 10th in the table and also out of the Europa League.

The former Liverpool boss admitted there might be a clear-out in the summer, saying: "Too many players think they are top players but are a long way off.

"Some players may have achieved everything they can here."

There was another upset on Sunday as non-league Boreham Wood beat second-tier Bournemouth 1-0 away to set up an away clash with Frank Lampard's Everton.

