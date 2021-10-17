Foxes end United's 29-game unbeaten away record

LONDON • Leicester City ended their four-match winless run in the Premier League as goals from Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka helped them to a comeback 4-2 Premier League home victory over Manchester United yesterday.

The win also ended United's 29-game unbeaten away league record.

With the score 2-2 late in the game, Vardy netted a superb goal with the outside of his foot to cap a frantic five-minute spell. Substitute Daka put the icing on the cake for Leicester in stoppage time.

This was United's third league game without a win. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the BBC: "When you look at the game after, the four goals we conceded were poor. The way we played we don't deserve to continue that (away unbeaten) run.

"I pick the team... If we concede four, I probably made a bad decision. Lately we have not been in great form, lost too many points and that is something we have to look at. We might have to change, do we need more legs in there? What do we need?"

Midfielder Paul Pogba added: "We deserved to lose. To be honest, we have been having these kind of games for a long time.

"We have not found the problem, conceding easy goals, stupid goals.

"We need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance in a good way. We need to find something, we need to change. We need to find the right mentality, the right tactic. Stick with it and resolve the problem."

Mason Greenwood had fired United into a 19th-minute lead when he unleashed a 20-metre thunderbolt that flew into the far corner.

But the visitors were punished for sloppy passing in the danger zone in the 31st minute.

Kelechi Iheanacho robbed Harry Maguire of the ball and squared it for Tielemans to hit the top corner with a looping shot over goalkeeper David de Gea.

23 Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in 23 goals in his last 26 games for Leicester in all competitions, scoring 17 and making six assists.

A tame second half came to life when Soyuncu turned the tide with a close-range effort in the 78th minute before Marcus Rashford, returning after shoulder surgery in August, levelled for United in the 82nd minute.

Less than 60 seconds later, however, substitute Ayoze Perez chipped into Vardy's path and the striker gave de Gea no chance.

Daka then took advantage of more poor defending by United to tap the ball in at the far post.

Said Vardy: "It was massively important. The most important thing was the performance because we had let our standards slip.

"But we had the international break to reflect on things."

