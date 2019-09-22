Foxes compound Spurs' away pain amid VAR drama

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Leicester 2

Tottenham 1

LONDON • Tottenham's long wait for an away win in the Premier League continued as Leicester came from behind to beat them 2-1 at the King Power Stadium yesterday.

Harry Kane's great improvisation handed Spurs a first-half lead and Mauricio Pochettino's men thought they had doubled that advantage when Serge Aurier fired home.

But the goal was ruled out, with Son Heung-min offside by barely a millimetre, after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Their pain was compounded by a Ricardo Pereira equaliser just two minutes later and James Maddison's fine long-range strike five minutes from time capped Leicester's comeback.

"That is football. I am disappointed with the result but we have to keep working hard," said Pochettino on BT Sport.

"Both sides are affected by this situation (VAR decision). If we score the second, the game is over. For Leicester, it gives belief to a team that could have been dead.

"In the big picture, I am disappointed but very positive and optimistic. We need to improve our performance away from home."

Spurs have now won only two of their first seven games of the season in all competitions and have still not won away in the Premier League since January.

Pochettino will rue the VAR decision but Leicester were first the victims of the technology yesterday.

The hosts had the ball in the net when Paulo Gazzaniga, deputising for the injured Hugo Lloris, spilled Youri Tielemans' shot and Wilfred Ndidi bundled home the rebound.

But replays showed Ayoze Perez was offside as he reached the loose ball first and the goal was ruled out.

Handed that reprieve, Tottenham took the lead in unusual fashion when Son's back-heel found Kane, who stumbled and hit the floor as he bore down on goal. But he still managed to flick the ball high beyond Kasper Schmeichel from the ground for his 14th goal in 13 games against Leicester.

After the VAR ruled out Aurier's goal 23 minutes from time, Leicester went straight down the other end to equalise and made the sucker punch when Maddison netted from 25m.

"It's what happens with VAR, it works for you and against you," said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

"You have to deal with it, sometimes for you and against you. Have to accept it and move on. It was a very important three points."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE