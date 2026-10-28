Fourth-tier Fleetwood stun Arsenal in League Cup shootout

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Oct 27 - Fourth-tier Fleetwood Town beat 10-man Arsenal 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the League Cup last 16 on Tuesday, pulling off a major upset at Highbury Stadium.

Aaron Loupalo-Bi put the League Two side ahead in the 21st minute, shrugging off Arsenal defender Marli Salmon before driving a tight-angle effort beyond goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The match had been interrupted early on for more than eight minutes after a drone was spotted above the stadium.

Arsenal drew level four minutes after the break through Viktor Gyokeres, who converted from close range after Ceadach O'Neill, making his senior debut, controlled a long ball from Piero Hincapie and delivered into the area. Arsenal's task became tougher when teenager Max Dowman was sent off following an altercation with Fleetwood's Neal near the halfway line.

Fleetwood held out under late pressure, with goalkeeper Jay Lynch making a crucial save from Ben White, before keeping their nerve in the shootout to win 5-3.

The result continued a remarkable night for the hosts, who sit in the bottom half of League Two, against an Arsenal side who had won seven of their opening eight Premier League matches. REUTERS