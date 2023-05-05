‘Four points clear of Arsenal’ the aim for Manchester City on Saturday against Leeds United

LONDON – Manchester City appear unstoppable in their quest to win a third straight Premier League title, but they are taking nothing for granted as they prepare for Saturday’s home game against a relegation-threatened Leeds United side.

Pep Guardiola’s men reclaimed top spot from Arsenal thanks to a 3-0 win over West Ham United in midweek and a victory over Leeds would stretch their lead to four points before the Gunners’ tough trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.

“It’s a massive, important game for us. We want to go four points above Arsenal and all focus is on tomorrow,” said the City manager on Friday.

“Yesterday I saw the team really tired after the demands from Fulham (2-1 win) and West Ham (3-0 victory). I’ll have to see how the players are, how they recover... my decision will be on how their physical and mental being.

“But being here till the end, we have done it before in the past. It’s not a surprise but I admire my players for doing it.”

Guardiola also confirmed that playmaker Kevin de Bruyne is back in training after missing the last two games with a knock.

City, who are on a nine-match winning run in the Premier League, are clear favourites.

They defeated Leeds by an aggregate score of 14-1 in their last three league encounters, including a 7-0 thrashing at the Etihad last season.

The visitors have been in freefall for weeks and, languishing in 17th place and outside the relegation zone only on goal difference, have turned to the experienced Sam Allardyce to produce another of his miracle escape acts.

Allardyce, 68, sounds ready for the challenge, saying confidently on Wednesday that he is “up there” in managerial talent with anyone in the Premier League, including Guardiola and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Guardiola agreed and pointed to the success of 74-year-old Neil Warnock with Huddersfield Town and Roy Hodgson, who is 75, at Crystal Palace.

The pair were also brought in to try to save their teams from the threat of relegation this season.

“(Allardyce) is right. It looks like the young managers with the tactics, but they (the older ones) are really good and help us to be what we are,” said Guardiola.

“It will be a tough game. He (Allardyce) has the charisma, will put on the pressure to the players and knows exactly what to do in these relegation battles.”